Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

H&F Is Hiring Banks for IPO of Security Group Verisure

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman is interviewing banks for a listing of Verisure that could value the security group at more than €20 billion ($21 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are among firms pitching for global coordinator roles on the initial public offering, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

lost cells podcast

H&F plans to mandate lead banks in the coming days, the people said. The business is more likely to list in Europe, with venues such as London, Amsterdam, Zurich and Stockholm being considered, they said. 

The private equity firm may invite banks to pitch for junior roles on the IPO at a later stage, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and details of the potential offering could change. 

Representatives for H&F, Verisure, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Europe’s IPO market has gotten off to an uneven start this year, even after regional volumes jumped around 30% last year to roughly $20 billion thanks to a handful of large listings like Galderma Group AG and CVC Capital Partners Plc.

If Verisure were to proceed with a share sale, it would rank among Europe’s largest in recent years. Other private equity firms have also been lining up major IPOs, including Bain Capital and Cinven, which are gearing up for a listing of German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG. 

Stada is expected to announce an intention to float in Germany in the latter part of March for an IPO expected to value it at about €10 billion, Bloomberg News reported last month.

(Updates with Goldman Sachs response in fifth paragraph.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
134 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
28 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR