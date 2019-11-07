Besides those facing charges, several others have received warnings and fines. (Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi)

Swiss police have pressed criminal charges against 117 climate activists pledging allegiance to the controversial Extinction Rebellion movement for blocking a road and a bridge during protests in September.

The public prosecutor of the city of Lausanne – where the protests were held – confirmed information published in the media on Thursday. The 117 activists charged are accused of obstructing public services and preventing officials from discharging their duties.

In addition, several others have received warnings and fines. One person was also charged with the crime of threatening and assaulting police officers.

Extinction Rebellion had carried out two operations in succession at the end of September in Lausanne in western Switzerland. The protesters blocked the Bessières Bridge on September 20 and then, a week later, the lakeside road of Avenue de Rhodanie. In both cases, several activists had to be dispersed by police.

The group recently announced their plans to take part in another blockade in Geneva on November 16 via Twitter. Their target is most likely to be Geneva airport, the group hinted in the tweet.

The group recently announced their plans to take part in another blockade in Geneva on November 16 via Twitter. Their target is most likely to be Geneva airport, the group hinted.

