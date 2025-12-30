Expert warns Swiss health administration costs are out of control

SAMS President, health administration costs out of control Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The administrative costs of the Swiss healthcare system are out of control, according to Arnaud Perrier, the president of the Swiss Academy of Medical Sciences (SAMS). He argues major savings should be made on patient documentation.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Presidente ASSM, costi amministrativi sanità fuori controllo Original Read more: Presidente ASSM, costi amministrativi sanità fuori controllo

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A quarter of the population renounces medical treatment for economic reasons. “We are expensive, but not too expensive,” Perrier argued in an interview with the CH Media group newspapers on Tuesday. On the other hand, administrative costs are rising unabated.

According to Perrier, effective documentation should be a compulsory part of medical training. “A clear result of a CT scan does not need a novel,” he added, pointing to electronic records and artificial intelligence as tools that could optimise work. Both could help doctors in the time-consuming process of submitting claims to health insurance companies.

More

More Drug pricing Healthcare costs and financial security in old-age are biggest Swiss worries This content was published on Swiss worry most about rising health costs and old-age financial security, Read more: Healthcare costs and financial security in old-age are biggest Swiss worries

The SAMS president also complains that many people go to the emergency room on weekends, when they could wait until Monday for a visit. Perrier therefore believes that the opening hours of doctors’ offices should be extended to relieve the emergency services.

Primary care should also be easily accessible early in the morning, late in the evening and at weekends to relieve this pressure, the expert suggested, pointing out that doctors available outside normal office hours should be adequately remunerated.

Adapted from Italian by AI/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories