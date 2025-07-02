Swiss firm BioVersys signs deal with Shionogi for antibiotics research

The two companies want to drive forward a BioVersys program for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacteria. These pathogens can cause lung and skin infections and pathological swelling of the lymph nodes, particularly in people with weakened immune systems.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Swiss voters to decide on three issues on November 30
This content was published on
Compulsory service for all, a tax on million-dollar inheritances, more indirect subsidies for media publishers: the electorate can vote on these three national issues on November 30.
This content was published on
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter has met French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the EU treaties and geopolitical challenges. US tariffs were also part of the bilateral talks.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.