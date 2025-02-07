Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

Biotech company BioVersys is first Swiss IPO of 2025

Biotech company Bioversys is first IPO in 2025
Biotech company Bioversys is first IPO in 2025 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Biotech company BioVersys is first Swiss IPO of 2025
Listening: Biotech company BioVersys is first Swiss IPO of 2025

The Basel-based biotech company BioVersys made the first initial public offering (IPO) of the year in Switzerland on Friday. Shares started trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange at CHF36.50 ($40.25).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This gave the company a market capitalisation of CHF216 million. The share price then fell slightly and was still quoted at CHF36 in the first hour of trading. A total of around 47,000 shares had been traded by then.

BioVersys has offered just under 2.1 million shares in the company as part of the bookbuilding process. In addition, there may be an over-allotment option of just under 139,000 shares.

Focus on antibiotics

The biotech company will thus generate proceeds of CHF80 million from the IPO. According to management, the money will primarily be used to finance the main product BV100.

The Basel-based company focuses on the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases. It concentrates on antibiotics.

BV100 is reportedly used to treat hospital infections with carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB). The money will be used to take the antibiotic through clinical phase III, the company explained.

‘Milestone’

“Today marks an important milestone for BioVersys as we take the next step in our growth strategy,” said CEO Marc Gitzinger in a statement issued by the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Existing shareholders had already committed in advance to subscribe for shares. The Glaxo Group had invested CHF3.5 million in the offer. The AMR Action Fund also bought shares offered by the company.

The head of the Swiss stock exchange, Bjørn Sibbern, is also pleased about the IPO. “It is a good example of how a biotech company prefers an IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange to an IPO overseas,” he said.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Coming soon Lost Cells A podcast uncovering the human stories behind private stem cell banking's promises and failures. Get notified

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
62 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
114 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
139 Likes
58 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Three HEKS employees killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo

More

Three employees of Swiss aid organisation killed in DRC

This content was published on Three employees of the Swiss Protestant Reformed Church (Heks) have been killed in an attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). They were on a humanitarian mission in the crisis region.

Read more: Three employees of Swiss aid organisation killed in DRC

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR