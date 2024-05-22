High winds and flash floods bring chaos to Serbia

BELGRADE (Reuters) – Strong winds, hail and flash floods caused havoc across Serbia on Tuesday, with one person killed when a tree toppled on to her car.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said the woman died in the northern town of Sombor. Rescuers also had to evacuate several people in the area.

Storms also hit Bosnia and Croatia.

Flash flooding inundated several neighbourhoods in the southwestern Serbian city of Novi Pazar where authorities declared a state of emergency.

Torrential rain, coupled with hail and flash flooding, was also reported in several other areas including the capital Belgrade where a part of a parking lot collapsed in a sink hole.

Hail the size of walnuts also damaged property and crops in the Kosovo town Hani i Elez, media reported.