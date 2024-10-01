Stolen Swiss Unspunnen stone ‘buried in a field’

Throwers have used a replacement stone following the original's theft Keystone

Switzerland’s Unspunnen stone, an historic symbol of national unity, has apparently resurfaced following its theft in 2005. The Quotidien Jurassien newspaper has received several photos showing the stone partially buried in a field.

2 minutes

RTS

The 83.5-kilogram stone was first thrown in a trial of strength in 1808 at the second Unspunnen Festival of traditional Swiss sports.

The famous stone was stolen for the first time in 1984 by Jura separatists, then returned in 2001 to the Saignelégier Market-Competition, before being stolen again four years later.

+ What is the Unspunnen stone and why was it stolen?

Although it was rumoured to be lost, crushed or even drowned at the bottom of Lake Thun, the Unspunnen stone was simply buried in the Jura soil, Rémy Chételat, editor-in-chief of Quotidien Jurassien, told Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

The newspaper has received several photos of the partially buried stone, accompanied by an edition of the newspaper dated August 26, 2024. A journalistic investigation appears to show with certainty that this is indeed the real Unspunnen stone.

More

The stone has become the symbol of the tensions between the cantons of Jura and the Swiss capital Bern, that were buried through the ballot box on September 22 when voters accepted terms for the transfer of the town of Moutier from canton Bern to Jura.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

