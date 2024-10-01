Listening: Stolen Swiss Unspunnen stone ‘buried in a field’
Switzerland’s Unspunnen stone, an historic symbol of national unity, has apparently resurfaced following its theft in 2005. The Quotidien Jurassien newspaper has received several photos showing the stone partially buried in a field.
Although it was rumoured to be lost, crushed or even drowned at the bottom of Lake Thun, the Unspunnen stone was simply buried in the Jura soil, Rémy Chételat, editor-in-chief of Quotidien Jurassien, told Swiss public broadcaster RTS.
The newspaper has received several photos of the partially buried stone, accompanied by an edition of the newspaper dated August 26, 2024. A journalistic investigation appears to show with certainty that this is indeed the real Unspunnen stone.
The stone has become the symbol of the tensions between the cantons of Jura and the Swiss capital Bern, that were buried through the ballot box on September 22 when voters accepted terms for the transfer of the town of Moutier from canton Bern to Jura.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
