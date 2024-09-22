Cantons Bern and Jura approve deal to change town’s affiliation

In canton Bern the rate of approval was 83.2%, in canton Jura 72.9%. The last hurdle for the issue to be fully settled is for the change to be ratified by Swiss parliamentarians next year.
The town of Moutier, the region of the Bernese Jura, and the three Jura municipalities concerned all approved the document, which should now put an end to the Jura question – i.e. the turbulent chapter of Swiss history which saw sometimes violent efforts by separatists in the canton, which became independent in 1979.
The Concordat settles the main administrative and political points relating to Moutier’s change of affiliation.
Adapted from French by DeepL/dos
