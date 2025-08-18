The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
History

University of Basel to mark 125th anniversary of Nietzsche’s death

University of Basel honours Friedrich Nietzsche on the 125th anniversary of his death
University of Basel honours Friedrich Nietzsche (right) on the 125th anniversary of his death. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
University of Basel to mark 125th anniversary of Nietzsche’s death
Listening: University of Basel to mark 125th anniversary of Nietzsche’s death

This month the University of Basel is celebrating the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, who was a professor there from 1869 to 1879. August 25th marks the 125th anniversary of his death.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Two events and a small exhibition with original documents are planned, the University of Basel said on Monday. Nietzsche worked as a professor of Greek language and literature at the University of Basel and at the Basel Pädagogium educational institution from 1869 to 1879. During that time, he wrote famous works such as The Birth of Tragedy, Untimely Reflections and Human, All Too Human.

According to the press release, the documents preserved in Basel have been the basis for a “factual and sober examination of the life and work of the controversial philosopher” since Nietzsche’s derangement in 1889. This is in contrast to the “glorifying and politically instrumentalising” tradition of his sister and estate administrator Elisabeth Förster-Nietzsche in Weimar.

More

More

Culture

A sea of tranquillity and philosophy

This content was published on Sils Maria lies sprawled atop the Maloja Pass in Graubünden’s Engadine region. Here, a large stretch of lake, a sprinkling of villages and the sheer rock face of bare mountains towering over the expanse make for a very unique landscape. In a letter Nietzsche once referred to it as being “heroic and idyllic”. This is…

Read more: A sea of tranquillity and philosophy

Exhibition with original documents

The main exhibition is intended to provide an insight into the life, thoughts and work of the world-famous intellectual in Basel. The Basel University Library holds manuscripts, letters and personal documents, all of which can be viewed digitally. The state archives also keep his medical records from 1889, which are available to the public in digitised form.

More

More

Culture

Writers who created imaginary Graubünden

This content was published on Literary tourists on the trail of the great authors in Graubünden often end up at Elisabeth Maranta’s bookshop Il Palantin in the city of Chur, a small, old-fashioned literary bookshop, the shelves crowded with books in the four languages of Switzerland and English too. Maranta has owned and operated for the store for the past…

Read more: Writers who created imaginary Graubünden

On the anniversary of the philosopher’s death, German scholar David Marc Hoffmann will present the importance “Basel Nietzsche” using selected original documents.

At another event in November, Hoffmann will discuss Nietzsche’s influence on films, for example those by Alfred Hitchcock, Roman Polanski and Martin Scorsese.

More

More

Basel remembers former professor, Nietzsche

This content was published on Born in 1844, Nietzsche moved to Switzerland in 1869, soon after completing his studies in Germany. He really wanted to teach philosophy, but accepted a post as a teacher of classical Greek at Basel University. He also taught at the local college, where locals remember his classes as uplifting and inspiring. At this time, Nietzsche…

Read more: Basel remembers former professor, Nietzsche

Translated from German with DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Industrial production down slightly in the second quarter

More

Workplace

Swiss industrial production slips in Q2 2025

This content was published on Production in Switzerland's secondary sector fell in the second quarter of 2025. The decline was more pronounced in the construction sector than for industry.

Read more: Swiss industrial production slips in Q2 2025
Swiss grenadier recruits take part in an urban warfare exercise in Isone, canton Ticino, in 2013.

More

Swiss Politics

Swiss army recruits remain in hospital after gruelling test exercise

This content was published on Four potential recruits for the elite Swiss grenadier unit were hospitalised last week after taking part in a gruelling exercise in hot weather. Three remain in hospital with one placed temporarily in an artificial coma.

Read more: Swiss army recruits remain in hospital after gruelling test exercise
Swiss brands seek a response to customs duties

More

Workplace

Trump tariffs: Swiss brands struggle to adapt to 39% tariff

This content was published on Swiss brands like Victorinox, the manufacturer of the iconic pocket knife, are struggling to adapt to the 39% tariff imposed by the United States on imports of Swiss goods.

Read more: Trump tariffs: Swiss brands struggle to adapt to 39% tariff
Swatch withdraws "gook" advert after outrage in China

More

Workplace

Swatch withdraws ‘slanted eyes’ ad after China uproar

This content was published on The Swiss watch manufacturer Swatch has apologised and withdrawn an advertising campaign worldwide following accusations of racism in China. The ad features a model pulling the corners of his eyes.

Read more: Swatch withdraws ‘slanted eyes’ ad after China uproar
Bern exhibition reunites pair of Kirchner paintings after 92 years

More

Culture

Bern exhibition reunites Kirchner paintings after 92 years

This content was published on The painting Sonntag der Bergbauern (Alpsonntag) [Sunday of the Mountain Farmers (Alp Sunday) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner (1880-1938) is being transferred from Berlin to Bern to feature in an upcoming exhibition at Kunstmuseum Bern.

Read more: Bern exhibition reunites Kirchner paintings after 92 years
The population of the Upper Engadine approves the extension of its airport

More

Voters approve extension of Engadine Airport in Switzerland

This content was published on Residents in the Upper Engadine region gave the greenlight on Sunday to the expansion of the regional airport at Samedan, one of Europe’s highest airports (1,707 metres) that serves the nearby resorts of St Moritz and Davos.

Read more: Voters approve extension of Engadine Airport in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR