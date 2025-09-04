Duck toilet cleaner gets its own Swiss stamp

There have already been stamps honouring Swiss inventions, featuring the Velcro fastener and the garlic press, among others. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss Post has launched a stamp featuring an image of the Duck toilet cleaning dispenser, as part of a series honouring Swiss inventiveness. When rubbed with fingers, the stamp emits the citrus cleaning scent associated with the product.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de WC-Ente erhält eigene Briefmarke Original Read more: WC-Ente erhält eigene Briefmarke

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The toilet cleaning bottle with a curved “duck” neck was invented by Walter-Düring-Orlob in Switzerland in 1980. Today, the Duck brand is sold worldwide.

Swiss Post is honouring this inventive spirit with its latest special stamp, the company announced on Thursday. There have already been stamps featuring the Velcro fastener, the garlic press, and the Menzi Muck excavator: all of them are Swiss inventions.

More

More These Swiss inventions have become iconic This content was published on The Swiss are often perceived as cautious and meticulous, but they also have a creative spirit that has produced many inventions. Read more: These Swiss inventions have become iconic

Dove of peace and a tribute to Jean Tinguely

Swiss Post is issuing two further special stamps in honour of Jean Tinguely and the international “Dove of Peace” initiative.

The Swiss painter and sculptor Tinguely would have turned 100 years old this year. “With his kinetic works of art, he is one of the most important and innovative Swiss artists of the 20th century,” said Swiss Post. The company is dedicating a stamp to him in a special wide format with ten figures from the Basel carnival fountain created by Tinguely.

+ What is the one Swiss product or invention you can’t live without?

An embroidered stamp with a dove as a symbol of peace and unity is part of the international “Dove of Peace Stamp” initiative. Postal administrations from various countries as well as the United Nations and the Universal Postal Union are involved in this project.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.