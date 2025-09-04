Listening: Duck toilet cleaner gets its own Swiss stamp
Swiss Post has launched a stamp featuring an image of the Duck toilet cleaning dispenser, as part of a series honouring Swiss inventiveness. When rubbed with fingers, the stamp emits the citrus cleaning scent associated with the product.
The toilet cleaning bottle with a curved “duck” neck was invented by Walter-Düring-Orlob in Switzerland in 1980. Today, the Duck brand is sold worldwide.
Swiss Post is honouring this inventive spirit with its latest special stamp, the company announced on Thursday. There have already been stamps featuring the Velcro fastener, the garlic press, and the Menzi Muck excavator: all of them are Swiss inventions.
Swiss Post is issuing two further special stamps in honour of Jean Tinguely and the international “Dove of Peace” initiative.
The Swiss painter and sculptor Tinguely would have turned 100 years old this year. “With his kinetic works of art, he is one of the most important and innovative Swiss artists of the 20th century,” said Swiss Post. The company is dedicating a stamp to him in a special wide format with ten figures from the Basel carnival fountain created by Tinguely.
An embroidered stamp with a dove as a symbol of peace and unity is part of the international “Dove of Peace Stamp” initiative. Postal administrations from various countries as well as the United Nations and the Universal Postal Union are involved in this project.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
