How much should governments be held responsible if tourists ignore travel warnings?

Two Swiss have been freed after being captured by Taliban while holidaying in remote Pakistan. The Swiss government has denied reports a ransom was paid for their freedom.
With kidnappings of tourists becoming increasingly common everywhere from the Philippines to Mali, should travellers be rethinking their holiday destinations or is it just a question of being street-smart? And should governments be responsible for tourists’ welfare even if they ignore official warnings?
Recent Swiss abductions
July 2011:
Two Swiss tourists are captured by the Taliban while travelling in a remote region of Pakistan. They are released in March 2012.
December 2010: A 50-year-old businessman is abducted in Cuernavaca in Mexico. Although a ransom of SFr10,000 is paid by his family, he has not reappeared.
June 2010: A 71-year-old businessman, who had been abducted in the south of the Philippines, is freed by soldiers.
April 2010: Eight Red Cross workers, including one Swiss, are released after being held for a week in the Congo.
January 2010: Police in Colombia free a 32-year-old Swiss woman who had been held for a fortnight.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.