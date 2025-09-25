Switzerland could accept injured children from Gaza for medical treatment

The injured can only be treated in hospitals outside the Gaza Strip, such as in southern Lebanon, pictured above. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

The Swiss government and the cantons are currently examining the possibility of receiving injured children from the Gaza Strip. In line with Switzerland's humanitarian tradition, they could be treated here until they recover, the justice ministry said on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA

On Wednesday, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis referred to a decision by the government to take in children from Gaza in need of medical care. On Thursday morning, Swiss public radio SRF reported that 20 children and members of their families would be taken in.

The justice ministry has not confirmed this figure. However, it told news agency Keystone-SDA that, thanks to its efficient healthcare system, Switzerland would be able to receive and treat these people. The competent authorities are currently examining how this could be implemented and for how many injured.

The injured can only be treated in hospitals outside the Gaza Strip, as medical care on the territory is totally inadequate due to the conflict. Great Britain and Italy, for example, have already transferred patients from the war zone to their hospitals.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

