Hurricane Remnants Threaten Swiss Alps With Floods, Landslides

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The remnants of Hurricane Erin will contribute to torrential rain across the Swiss Alps over the next two days, raising the risk of dangerous flooding and landslides.

Switzerland’s state forecaster has issued the highest red alerts for parts of Ticino and Graubunden, which border northern Italy. Rainfall totals could exceed 260 mm (10 inches) in some areas, potentially triggering mudslides and causing rivers and streams to flood.

The destructive conditions are fueled, in part, by the remnants of Hurricane Erin, which is influencing European weather patterns after degrading into a low-pressure system. Named Storm Augustin by Meteo Suisse, the humid air mass is forecast to be hoisted by the jet stream, before dumping heavy rain across the region as it rapidly expands and cools. Snow will fall as low as 2,700 meters (8,856 feet) by Friday morning.

Three months ago, a Swiss glacier collapsed, destroying most of the Alpine village of Blatten in a wave of rock and ice, following heavy precipitation in the mountains. Scientists have long warned that a warming planet is making such events more likely, with the Alps warming about 2C since the pre-industrial period.

The weather system associated with Erin will also drop heavy rain across a band of Europe, stretching from northern Spain, through France and into southern Germany. Amber weather alerts have been issued across the region.

Hurricane Erin’s leftovers will also bring a surge powerful waves along the Bay of Biscay, the Breton coast and the entrance to the English Channel, according to Meteo France. Such waves are rare for the time of year and are being driven by unusually strong sea winds, it said.

The waves are expected to strengthen on Thursday and Friday, reaching 5 meters (16 feet) high.

