Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Identities

Thousands march for women in Lausanne and Geneva

4000 to 5000 people march for women in Lausanne and Geneva
4000 to 5000 people march for women in Lausanne and Geneva Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Thousands march for women in Lausanne and Geneva
Listening: Thousands march for women in Lausanne and Geneva

International Women's Rights Day saw some 4,800 demonstrators march in the Swiss cities of Lausanne and Geneva on Saturday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In Lausanne, the Vaud feminist strike collective called for a march “against the reactionary offensive against the rights of women and gender minorities.”

+Domestic violence in Switzerland: the suffering behind the stats

The procession set off at around 4.30pm from the Montbenon esplanade to the Place des Pionnières. The demonstration, intended as “a cry of revolt for a fighting feminism”, drew around 2,300 people, according to Lausanne police figures.

“The revolution will be feminist”, “Rape is murder” and “Big sister is watching you” were just some of the banners and placards displayed during the march through central Lausanne. The procession went off without a hitch, police said.

“Fire of rage”

In Geneva, too, women rallied for “a feminist, social and egalitarian society, free from sexist and sexual violence”. With this demonstration, the Geneva Feminist Strike called for a “resistance and offensive against fascism and masculinity”.

+ Equality “under threat” says ex-Swiss minister

The procession set off from the Mont-Blanc post office to Plainpalais, where “a raging fire” took place at the end of the demonstration to “symbolically burn down patriarchy.”

According to the Geneva police, around 2,500 people took part in the demonstration, which went off without a hitch.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jo Fahy

What do you think about advanced health technologies such as freezing cord blood?

Do you have any experience with such solutions? Do you think more or less regulation is needed and why?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
33 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR