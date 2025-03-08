Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Around 1,000 take part in Zurich women’s demonstration

Around a thousand people take part in women's demonstration in Zurich
Around a thousand people take part in women's demonstration in Zurich Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Around 1,000 take part in Zurich women’s demonstration
Listening: Around 1,000 take part in Zurich women’s demonstration

Around 1,000 people gathered on Zurich's Paradeplatz on Saturday afternoon for an unauthorised demonstration to mark International Women's Day.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Groups from left-wing autonomous circles had called for the demonstration.

+Domestic violence in Switzerland: the suffering behind the stats

Zurich city police allowed the demonstration to go ahead for the time being, but pointed out that it was not authorised. They deployed a large contingent and blocked off side streets.

The demonstrators, the majority of whom were women, drew attention to the international struggle, including that of the Kurds and women in Iran.

Nine streetcar lines in the city centre were interrupted in the afternoon. Public transport was widely diverted.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jo Fahy

What do you think about advanced health technologies such as freezing cord blood?

Do you have any experience with such solutions? Do you think more or less regulation is needed and why?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
32 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Sentence overturned for commodities trader

More

Commodity trader’s Swiss conviction overturned

This content was published on The Swiss Federal Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a commodities trader who had been given a suspended sentence and fined CHF72 million.

Read more: Commodity trader’s Swiss conviction overturned

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR