Around 1,000 take part in Zurich women’s demonstration

Around a thousand people take part in women's demonstration in Zurich
Keystone-SDA
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Around 1,000 people gathered on Zurich's Paradeplatz on Saturday afternoon for an unauthorised demonstration to mark International Women's Day.
This content was published on
March 8, 2025 - 16:29
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Groups from left-wing autonomous circles had called for the demonstration.
+Domestic violence in Switzerland: the suffering behind the stats
Zurich city police allowed the demonstration to go ahead for the time being, but pointed out that it was not authorised. They deployed a large contingent and blocked off side streets.
The demonstrators, the majority of whom were women, drew attention to the international struggle, including that of the Kurds and women in Iran.
Nine streetcar lines in the city centre were interrupted in the afternoon. Public transport was widely diverted.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
More
Diversity and equality ‘under threat’: ex-Swiss minister
This content was published on
Mar 8, 2025
Dismantling diversity programmes is a backwards step for equality, warns former Swiss government minister Simonetta Sommaruga.
Read more: Diversity and equality ‘under threat’: ex-Swiss minister
More
International Women’s Day demos planned in Swiss cities
This content was published on
Mar 8, 2025
Demonstrations are planned in several Swiss cities to mark International Women's Day.
Read more: International Women’s Day demos planned in Swiss cities
More
Swiss regulator fines US bank Citi over fat-finger crash
This content was published on
Mar 8, 2025
Citigroup fined CHF500,000 by Swiss stock exchange regulator after a fat-finger trade caused a 2022 flash crash in European stocks.
Read more: Swiss regulator fines US bank Citi over fat-finger crash
More
Switzerland lifts some sanctions against Syria
This content was published on
Mar 7, 2025
Switzerland has lifted some sanctions against Syria in light of the change of government in Damascus.
Read more: Switzerland lifts some sanctions against Syria
More
Swiss foreign policy ‘unchanged by US decisions’
This content was published on
Mar 7, 2025
Swiss foreign policy remains unchanged despite recent United States activities, says Swiss President.
Read more: Swiss foreign policy ‘unchanged by US decisions’
More
Swiss government rejects initiative to abolish marriage tax penalty
This content was published on
Mar 7, 2025
The Swiss government has rejected a Centre Party initiative to abolish tax penalties for married couples.
Read more: Swiss government rejects initiative to abolish marriage tax penalty
More
Swiss steel industry offered four-year state subsidies
This content was published on
Mar 7, 2025
Strategically important steel companies in Switzerland are eligible for state aid from the start of this year until the end of 2028.
Read more: Swiss steel industry offered four-year state subsidies
More
Swiss companies failing to observe equal pay obligations
This content was published on
Mar 7, 2025
Many Swiss companies are failing to carry out their legal obligation to monitor equal pay, says the Federal Office of Justice.
Read more: Swiss companies failing to observe equal pay obligations
More
Commodity trader’s Swiss conviction overturned
This content was published on
Mar 7, 2025
The Swiss Federal Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a commodities trader who had been given a suspended sentence and fined CHF72 million.
Read more: Commodity trader’s Swiss conviction overturned
More
Council of Europe notes Swiss progress on climate goals
This content was published on
Mar 7, 2025
The Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers has acknowledged Swiss progress following a European Court of Human Rights conviction for climate inaction.
Read more: Council of Europe notes Swiss progress on climate goals
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.