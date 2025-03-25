Swiss petition demands CHF350 million for women’s safety

Petition demands 350 million francs for women's safety Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Campaigners in Switzerland are demanding CHF350 million ($395 million) for the safety of women from violence. A petition was submitted to the Federal Chancellery in Bern on Monday with over 21,400 signatures.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Petition verlangt 350 Millionen Franken für Sicherheit von Frauen Original Read more: Petition verlangt 350 Millionen Franken für Sicherheit von Frauen

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The petition demands that the government finally allocate sufficient resources to combat gender-based violence. The money should be used for better protection against violence, consistent prosecution and prevention, it says.

More than 90 NGOs, specialist organisations, collectives, trade unions and political parties are behind the petition, as Brava – formerly Terre des Femmes – wrote when the petition was handed in.

In the first three months of this year, 11 women were killed in Switzerland, twice as many as in the same period last year, Brava wrote. Meanwhile, the implementation of the Istanbul Convention, which Switzerland ratified in 2018, remains inadequate, the petitioners criticised.

+ Domestic violence in Switzerland: the suffering behind the stats

Women’s shelters have too little money, they added. There are too few counselling services and the political measures are also inadequate. Women need to be heard, protected and taken seriously. Gender-based violence is an emergency for society as a whole.

Over the next few years, the federal government wants to take action against gender-based violence and focus on combating the causes, further training and protection against sexualised violence. “Substantial progress is to be made by 2026”, Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider said in November.

At that time, it was also announced that a free, centralised emergency number for victims of violence that is available around the clock is expected to go into operation from November 2025.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

More Debate Hosted by: Pauline Turuban How can femicides be prevented? Femicides are a global problem. What are effective measures to prevent the killing of girls and women because of their gender? Join the discussion 2 Likes View the discussion

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.