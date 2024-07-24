Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Identities

Swiss repeat offender Brian Keller released from custody

Zurich judiciary releases Brian Keller back into freedom
However, Brian Keller, also known as “Switzerland’s most famous prisoner” is subject to so-called substitute measures. Keystone-SDA

Swiss prisoner Brian Keller, whose case attracted the attention of the UN special rapporteur on torture, has been released from custody, the Zurich public prosecutor’s office announced on Tuesday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The court for compulsory measures approved a request from his lawyers. Keller had been back in prison since early May.

More

However, Brian Keller, also known as “Switzerland’s most famous prisoner” is subject to so-called substitute measures, designed to prevent future crimes. The senior public prosecutor’s office specifically mentions psychotherapy and socio-educational support.

+ UN torture rapporteur wades into ‘Carlos’ case

In addition, he is banned from contacting his opponent “Skorp80”, whom he had previously attacked. Meanwhile, the public prosecutor’s office is continuing criminal proceedings against him for incitement to crime or violence and assault.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

the term "dog days" derives from the constellation Canis Major, specifically its main star, Sirius. The dog days begin with the first rising of this star, visible from Earth. The ancient Greeks and Romans believed that the heat during this period was due to the combined influence of Sirius and the sun.

More

No heat records in sight (yet) despite the ‘dog days’

This content was published on The dog days—traditionally the hottest days of the year—began on Tuesday. However, the weather service Meteonews predicts that Switzerland is unlikely to see new temperature records in the near future.

Read more: No heat records in sight (yet) despite the ‘dog days’
The data also show a slight increase in the proportion of overweight conscripts, reflecting a broader societal trend, according to the army.

More

Majority of young Swiss well-trained, army fitness test reveals

This content was published on More than half of young Swiss men and women are considered well-trained, with around 80% meeting the federal government's exercise recommendations, according to the Armed Forces 2023 fitness test.

Read more: Majority of young Swiss well-trained, army fitness test reveals

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR