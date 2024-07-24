Swiss repeat offender Brian Keller released from custody

However, Brian Keller, also known as “Switzerland’s most famous prisoner” is subject to so-called substitute measures, designed to prevent future crimes. The senior public prosecutor’s office specifically mentions psychotherapy and socio-educational support.
In addition, he is banned from contacting his opponent “Skorp80”, whom he had previously attacked. Meanwhile, the public prosecutor’s office is continuing criminal proceedings against him for incitement to crime or violence and assault.
Translated from German by DeepL/sp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
