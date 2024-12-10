Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
International Geneva

Inside Geneva: how has the world changed in 2024?

Reporters photographers and TV reporters are pictured, during the opening of the 57th session of the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland
Journalists and photographers at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. Keystone
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Inside Geneva: how has the world changed in 2024?
Listening: Inside Geneva: how has the world changed in 2024?

In this week’s Inside Geneva podcast episode, journalists based at the United Nations in Geneva and New York look back at 2024. 

This content was published on
1 minute

Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

SWI swissinfo.ch journalist Dorian Burkhalter declares: “Wars everywhere, climate change, deepening inequalities, AI… it’s just threats everywhere. But it just seems like the more global our problems are becoming, the weaker the UN is also becoming.”

External Content

What was the biggest event of the year? 

Nick Cumming-Bruce, who reports for the New York Times, says: “It’s hard to top the US election because it’s already dominating the conversation on everything else that we’ve covered in 2024.” 

What could an isolationist America First strategy mean for the UN and the multilateral system? 

Dawn Clancy, UN correspondent in New York, says: “Pulling out of the Paris Agreement, or the WHO, threatening to cut funding, the US is the biggest funder of the UN, billions of dollars. So it’s just going to be chaos and no leadership.” 

Are we on the verge of a new world order, without the guardrails of international law, or the Geneva Conventions?

Imogen Foulkes, host of the Inside Geneva podcast, notes: “The world is changing while I’m watching in terms of our fundamental principles. The world is changing while I’m watching, and for a while I didn’t even notice it.”

Join us on Inside Geneva for an in-depth discussion of 2024, and some predictions for 2025. 

If you don’t want to miss a new episode, sign up to our Inside Geneva newsletter:

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Inside Geneva: international affairs from the world’s humanitarian capital

Our newsletter offers a unique insight into what is happening in International Geneva: What debates are taking center stage? How can the UN impact world affairs and what are NGO’s saying?

Bi-monthly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
8 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Claire Micallef

What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?

Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Share your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
60 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR