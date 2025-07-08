The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Two-thirds of Swiss value role of International Geneva

International Geneva important to 65% of the Swiss, survey shows
International Geneva important to 65% of the Swiss, survey shows
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Two-thirds of Swiss value role of International Geneva
Listening: Two-thirds of Swiss value role of International Geneva

Two out of three Swiss residents believe that Geneva plays an important international role, according to the Yougov opinion research institute.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Approval is higher in Ticino (74%) and French-speaking Switzerland (72%) than in German-speaking Switzerland (63%)

Fearing that international organisations will abandon Switzerland, the Federal Council approved investments in International Geneva on June 20. According to the government, the aim of the CHF269 million package is to maintain and strengthen Geneva’s role as the headquarters of international organisations.

According to the Yougov survey, one in four respondents (24%) rate the Federal Council’s decision positively on a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is “very negative” and 10 is “very positive”. The majority of the Swiss tend to be in the middle (55%) and 15% rate the decision negatively.

On the one hand, the majority of respondents have a good or very good opinion of International Geneva. However, when it comes to the Confederation’s financial support, totalling more than a quarter of a billion francs, a significant proportion of the population is against or neutral.

The differences between the linguistic regions on this issue are rather small: the citizens of the French-speaking part of the country rate the decision more favourably overall.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

