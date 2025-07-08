Two-thirds of Swiss value role of International Geneva

Two out of three Swiss residents believe that Geneva plays an important international role, according to the Yougov opinion research institute.

Approval is higher in Ticino (74%) and French-speaking Switzerland (72%) than in German-speaking Switzerland (63%)

Fearing that international organisations will abandon Switzerland, the Federal Council approved investments in International Geneva on June 20. According to the government, the aim of the CHF269 million package is to maintain and strengthen Geneva’s role as the headquarters of international organisations.

According to the Yougov survey, one in four respondents (24%) rate the Federal Council’s decision positively on a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is “very negative” and 10 is “very positive”. The majority of the Swiss tend to be in the middle (55%) and 15% rate the decision negatively.

On the one hand, the majority of respondents have a good or very good opinion of International Geneva. However, when it comes to the Confederation’s financial support, totalling more than a quarter of a billion francs, a significant proportion of the population is against or neutral.

The differences between the linguistic regions on this issue are rather small: the citizens of the French-speaking part of the country rate the decision more favourably overall.

