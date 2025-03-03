Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
International Geneva

Switzerland ‘deeply concerned’ by Trump’s death penalty order

Switzerland "deeply concerned" by one of Donald Trump's executive orders
President Trump has indicated he intends to resume executions of federal death row prisoners and pursue new death sentences in future cases. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland ‘deeply concerned’ by Trump’s death penalty order
Listening: Switzerland ‘deeply concerned’ by Trump’s death penalty order

Switzerland has told the Geneva-based United Nations Human Rights Council that it is "deeply concerned" by US President Donald Trump's recent executive order to strengthen capital punishment at federal and state level.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“The death penalty runs counter to human rights,” Tim Enderlin, Head of the Peace and Human Rights Division at the Swiss foreign ministry, told the council on Monday. He pointed out that there was no evidence to show that the death penalty had a “deterrent effect” against crime, compared with longer prison sentences.

Following his inauguration, Trump signed an executive order committing to pursue federal death sentences and pledging to ensure that states have sufficient supplies of lethal injection drugs for executions. His predecessor Joe Biden had declared a moratorium on federal executions.

More

The executive order promises that Trump’s attorney general will seek capital punishment for “all crimes of a severity demanding its use”, specifying that the US will seek the death penalty in every case involving murder of law enforcement and a capital crime committed by an undocumented person, “regardless of other factors”. 

During its statements before the human rights council, Switzerland also expressed its concerns about the ongoing restrictions on fundamental freedoms in Tajikistan. In particular, it deplores recent legal and administrative measures which “impose high requirements” that prevent the functioning of civil society. Switzerland called on the Tajik authorities to honour their international obligations.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
28 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
134 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR