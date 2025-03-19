Listening: Swiss Senate maintains confidence in the WHO
According to the Swiss Senate, Switzerland must not call into question the new International Health Regulations (IHR) adopted by World Health Organization member states last year. The Swiss Senate voted 26 to 11 against the People Party’s motion to reject it and put it to the people.
The IHR have been in existence for over 70 years. They govern cooperation to prevent, contain and control outbreaks of diseases that pose a serious threat to public health. In particular, it makes it possible to declare a state of international health emergency or to take measures at airports and borders.
According to the federal government, the revision will make it even easier to prevent and control the cross-border spread of diseases.
The right-wing Swiss People’s Party has criticised the major financial consequences for the cantons and the risk of censorship of opinions that contradict those of the WHO in terms of information, for example in the event of a pandemic. The party wanted to put the new IHR to the people.
