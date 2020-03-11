This content was published on March 11, 2020 5:57 PM

The Swiss-Italian border sees 68,000 people crossing for work every day. (© Keystone / Ti-press / Gabriele Putzu)

The southern Swiss canton of Ticino, bordering Italy, is maintaining a state of emergency, shuttering cinemas, ski resorts, gyms, nightclubs and non-compulsory schools. The canton is attempting to control the threat of coronavirus in the face of around 68,000 workers who cross the border from Italy each day.

On Wednesday, the same day that the Geneva-based World Health Organization labeled coronavirus as a pandemic, the Ticino cantonal authorities said its state of emergency would stay in place until March 29. The shut-down does not affect higher education or vocational training establishments.

Among the 12 measures introduced in Ticino is one that discourages people aged over-65 from looking after children or taking public transport. Restaurants have also been told to limit seatings to no more than 50 people.

Also on Wednesday, the Swiss government closed nine border crossing points to Italy. The move is designed to better control and monitor the influx of workers from its southern neighbor. However, the government has resisted closing down the border altogether.

A delegation from Ticino met with federal government ministers and said that other measures would be considered to control the spread of the virus. But officials did not specify which measures are under consideration.

SWISS International Air Lines has now suspended all flights to Italy, along with other European destinations such as Stuttgart, Nuremburg and Bordeaux. The suspension will continue until early April.

Swiss Federal railways has also restricted its schedule to Venice and Milan, it announced on Wednesday.

Italy remains in a lockdown, including travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings, as the death toll rises.





swissinfo.ch/mga

