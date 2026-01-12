How are married couples taxed in your country of residence? What are the pros and cons of this system?

On March 8, the Swiss will vote on the introduction of individual taxation for married couples. We’d like to know what the system is like where you live – and what you think about it.

In Switzerland, married couples are taxed jointly on the basis of a single tax return. This system penalises spouses who have two similar incomes and work at a comparable rate, according to those in favour of change.

The reform provides for each spouse to complete his or her own tax return. Conservatives believe it will create new inequalities, particularly for traditional families.

>> Our explainer of the reform:

We’d like to hear from you: how are couples taxed in your country of residence? Is the system the same as in Switzerland? What is your opinion on the matter?