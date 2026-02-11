JPMorgan Promotes Communications Banker Koep to Top Global Role

(Bloomberg) — JPMorgan Chase & Co. has named Burkhard Koep as global head of communications investment banking, as transactions involving digital infrastructure continue to drive deal volume.

Koep will continue to be based in Switzerland and report to Eric Menell, the bank’s global head of media and communications investment banking, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Following Koep’s promotion, Gian Piero Sammartano will succeed Koep and becomes head of Europe, Middle East and Africa media and communications investment banking and continue to serve as the global co-head of sports investment banking, according to the memo.

A representative for JPMorgan confirmed the content of the memo.

Koep joined JPMorgan in 2019 and has been leading its digital infrastructure, data centers and related communications industry deals since. Prior to joining the firm, Koep worked at Altice Group and Morgan Stanley.

