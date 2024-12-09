Almost 700,000 people moved house in Switzerland in 2023

Around 695,000 people changed their place of residence in Switzerland in 2023 Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

In Switzerland, 9.3% of the population moved in 2023. This was the lowest rate in over ten years, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Monday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Rund 695’000 Personen wechselten 2023 den Wohnort in der Schweiz Original Read more: Rund 695’000 Personen wechselten 2023 den Wohnort in der Schweiz

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

While international migration has increased since 2020, relocations within Switzerland have fallen sharply. According to the FSO, around 695,000 people moved within Switzerland in 2023. This compares to 769,000 in 2020.

Almost three-quarters of people who moved in 2023 stayed in the same canton. Some 37% moved within the same municipality and 35% moved to another municipality in the same canton. In addition, 16% moved to another canton and 12% moved abroad, according to the FSO.

+ How I survived moving house in Switzerland

The highest rate of population relocation was in cantons Basel City (11.9%) and Neuchâtel (10.7%). In contrast, it was lowest in cantons Appenzell Inner Rhodes (6.9%) and Uri (7.3%).

Of the 20 largest Swiss cities, St Gallen (14.1%) and Bern (13.1%) recorded the highest relocation rates, while Vernier in Geneva (8.4%) and Bellinzona (8.7%) had the lowest. With a rate of 10% the population of urban municipalities was more inclined to move than that of rural municipalities (7.8%).

On average, the moving distance for a change of residence within Switzerland was 13.5 kilometres. According to the FSO, in 40% of cases the move took place within a radius of less than two kilometres.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.