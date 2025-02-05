Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Basel greenlights funding for Eurovision Village 2025

MCH Group receives Swisslos funding for Eurovision Village in Basel
MCH Group receives Swisslos funding for Eurovision Village in Basel Keystone-SDA
Basel greenlights funding for Eurovision Village 2025
Canton Basel in northern Switzerland has approved funding for the Eurovision Village at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest. The project aims to attract local and international visitors with a diverse cultural and entertainment lineup.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

MCH Group Ltd. is set to receive CHF1 million ($1.1 million) for the Eurovision Village at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel. Additionally, the Swisslos Fund of canton Basel City is providing a financial guarantee to cover any deficit of CHF1.14 million.

The Basel cantonal government has given the green light to these contributions, as announced on Tuesday. The MCH Group plans to use the Eurovision Village project to provide a free programme alongside the Eurovision Song Contest from May 10 to May 17.

The project aims to be accessible and to attract both Basel residents and international visitors with a diverse cultural and entertainment lineup. Efforts will be made to include local charities, clubs and schools in the program.

Eurovision Village is a top-priority project under the Ordinance on the Use of Funds from the Swisslos Fund of canton Basel City, dated August 19, 2014.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

