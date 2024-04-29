Cases of psychological abuse of children increase in Switzerland
The number of cases of child abuse recorded in Swiss paediatric clinics rose to 2,097 in 2023, an all-time high. This significant increase (+13% from 2022) is mainly due to improved recording.
Cases of psychological abuse resulting from a child witnessing domestic violence are now reported in detail, the child protection group Swiss Paediatrics reported on Monday on the basis of a report from the country’s 19 paediatric clinics. This type of case increased by 64%, to 185.
This particular type of psychological abuse has only been recorded for three years. Swiss Paediatrics writes that it is unlikely that there has been a real increase in the incidence of this type of abuse. Rather, the increase is due to better reporting and recording behaviour.
However, “for a minor, witnessing domestic violence is a psychological burden that can have serious consequences”.
Adapted from French by DeepL/dkk/mga
