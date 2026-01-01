Incoming Swiss president wants new partnerships but deems the US ‘indispensable’

During his second presidency, Guy Parmelin wants to reconcile business and politics. Vera Leysinger / SWI swissinfo.ch

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

After 10 years as a minister in the Swiss government, Guy Parmelin starts his second term as the country’s president. The economics minister, who is from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, talks about the future of relations with Washington, Switzerland’s place in a changing world order and the challenges of governing in times of crisis.

13 minutes

Swissinfo: You have been elected Swiss president for the second time with 203 votes out of 210 valid votes cast in the Federal Assembly. This is the best result in a presidential election in four decades. What is the secret of your popularity?

Guy Parmelin: I usually like to say that you should ask the parliamentarians who elected me. But on reflection, I think it has to do with the structure of my ministry, which covers agriculture, education, research, economic affairs and industrial relations. This brings me into contact with nearly all the various parliamentary committees. As a result, many parliamentarians know me well and know how I work.

Swissinfo: The media are saying that this will be your last year in the governing Federal Council. Will your triumphant election encourage you to stay on longer?

G.P.: I have always said that I was elected for the entire legislative period. Of course, health problems can also arise, one must not be presumptuous. However, as long as I have the passion and the desire to work with my team, I will keep going.

“We need to expand our network of partnerships, but the United States remains an indispensable partner for Switzerland. Vera Leysinger / SWI swissinfo.ch

Swissinfo: Your first year as president in 2021 was shaped by the Covid-19 crisis. What lessons did you learn from that particularly intense year that you can apply during your second term?

G.P.: The Covid-19 crisis was completely unforeseeable. So I learned that you have to be prepared for anything. I often say that I am living through my fifth crisis: after Covid-19, there was the war in Ukraine and its consequences for energy security, the Credit Suisse crisis and now the US tariffs. The best that could happen, both for Switzerland and for the world, would be for things to stabilise so that the global economy can take off again and our companies have the best possible conditions for exporting.

Swissinfo: In the negotiations to secure a tariff agreement with the United States, there was very close collaboration between businesses and the government. Is this a sign of weakness of Swiss diplomacy?

G.P.: No, I don’t think so. In this country, people tend to forget that the public and private sectors need to work together. The economy generates the revenue that funds our social welfare and education systems. Economics has to be reconciled with politics and government. If the economy is doing well, then the federal government, the cantons and the municipalities can do their job. It’s a win-win situation. But I want to be very clear: it is the government that negotiates not the private sector.

Swissinfo: For now, there is only a non-binding declaration of intent meaning that it could still be called off. Are you not afraid that American president Donald Trump might change his mind?

G.P.: In politics you can never be sure of anything. But when Switzerland makes a commitment, it keeps its word. We want to turn this declaration into a legally binding agreement and the United States wants that too. I promised the US trade representative, Jamieson Greer, that we would move quickly: prepare a draft mandate and consult with the relevant committees and cantons. This has now been done and we are ready to negotiate with the Americans on this basis. Private investment will follow – the pharmaceutical industry has already confirmed this. In other countries, there have been many pledges but the Americans are finding that the results are not forthcoming.

“After Covid-19, there was the war in Ukraine and its consequences for energy security, the Credit Suisse crisis and now the US tariffs. ” Vera Leysinger / SWI swissinfo.ch

Swissinfo: The press has compared the agreement reached by the US with nine pharmaceutical companies to the end of banking secrecy, suggesting that Switzerland made significant concessions under US pressure. Do you agree?

G.P.: No, this is something different. This agreement was reached by the private sector and involves eight countries, not just Switzerland. For our part, we have set up a working group to define a strategy to strengthen the position of Switzerland’s pharmaceutical sector. If we want to keep part of the pharmaceutical industry here, we need to improve the framework conditions. Companies are looking to move closer to their markets – the United States, China, and perhaps India in the future. We cannot go against this, but we can keep research and certain jobs here. The discussion will focus on ensuring a conducive environment to attract innovation investments while avoiding a surge in healthcare costs.

Swissinfo: Switzerland has made many concessions to the US. When it comes to negotiating with the European Union, however, it is more cautious. Is this restraint justified, given that the EU is our largest trading partner?

G.P.: I don’t believe we have made more concessions. When negotiating, Switzerland defends its interests. We have three major partners: the European Union, the United States and China. They complement each other; but we also need to diversify. That is the big lesson from the crisis of multilateralism: that we need to increase our partnerships. This is why we have free trade agreements, for example with India. But the US is indispensable to us. We have no choice. We have to defend our interests.

Swissinfo: During your first term as president, you had the task of terminating the framework agreement with Brussels. In 2026, you will have to go to Brussels to sign the new package of agreements with the European Union, against your party’s wishes. How will you meet this challenge?

G.P.: The situation is clear: the Federal Council makes the decisions, while the parties have a different role. In 2021, I presented the government’s position in Brussels, explaining that the framework agreement was not good enough for Switzerland. This time, the Federal Council believes that the new package of agreements is balanced and can be signed. It so happens that I will be the one delivering this message on behalf of the government. The parliamentary process and the popular vote will follow.

“This is our system. It moves slowly but it works. And in an emergency, we are able to act fast.” Vera Leysinger / SWI swissinfo.ch

Swissinfo: What will happen if the people reject these agreements?

G.P.: I am not a fortune teller. If that were to happen, we would have to see how the European Union reacts to a rejection by the people, which would not be the same as a rejection by either the parliament or the Federal Council.

Swissinfo: Your party’s initiative “No to a Switzerland with 10 million inhabitants” risks derailing the new agreements with the EU. You will have to fight it, which will also put you at odds with your own party. Are you dreading that moment?

G.P.: We have our internal debates and then a decision is made. In this case, the Federal Council has judged that this initiative would create major risks for the economy. We will therefore fight it and explain the risks to the population. If it is accepted, it will have to be implemented; but I don’t want to enter into political speculation.

Swissinfo: Immigration is a key driver of the Swiss economy. In your opinion, how much immigration is sustainable for our country?

G.P.: This is not the right question. What worries the population is the continuous increase in immigration, coupled with ever more expensive and overburdened infrastructure. But Switzerland has always based its immigration policy on the needs of the economy, and this will continue. Will certain limits be reached? The population certainly feels that way. It is an extremely complex issue. What is clear is that the “No to a Switzerland with 10 million inhabitants” initiative would pose a significant threat to our economy and our well-being.

Swissinfo: The speed of global politics is increasing. Switzerland, meanwhile sticks to its own pace. Is this a good or a bad thing?

G.P.: The federal system guarantees that government stays in touch with the people and everyone values that. But it slows down processes, which can make us lose time compared to the competition. At the same time, this slowness enables us to observe others and avoid their mistakes.

Swissinfo: In concluding free trade agreements, speed is of the essence. Is Switzerland not hampered here?

G.P.: We have been agile. We concluded an agreement with India before the European Union did and with Mercosur soon after. The real challenge is ratification of the latter. Europe has delayed this until January, but once it signs it will quickly apply the agreement. This will create a 30-35% handicap for our companies in their exports to South America. It is therefore vital that we move quickly, even if we are heading towards a referendum. We will need to convince the population that the agreement is in the public interest.

Swissinfo: The Swiss franc is strong. As economics minister, are you happy about that?

G.P.: Monetary policy fortunately falls under the purview of the Swiss National Bank. The strength of the franc reflects international confidence in our economy and our institutions. But it is a huge handicap for our export industry.

“People often forget that agriculture is our food security insurance: if the borders close, we will only be able to eat every other day.” Vera Leysinger / SWI swissinfo.ch

Swissinfo: Before being elected to the Federal Council and rising to the highest office in the country, you were a farmer. What influence does your agricultural background have?

G.P.: In all modesty, I believe I understand the problems facing the sector. People often forget that agriculture is our food security insurance: if the borders close, we will only be able to eat every other day. But this sector is squeezed between nature conservation, the need to produce enough and the contradictory behaviour of consumers. Everyone wants healthy, high-quality products but without paying a premium price. And those who want to protect the environment sometimes drive across the border to buy cheaper goods, rather than walking to the village shop.

Swissinfo: Farmers see the results of their work every day. In politics, especially in Switzerland, things move more slowly. Doesn’t that bother you?

G.P.: This is our system. It moves slowly but it works. And in an emergency, we are able to act fast. During the Covid-19 pandemic, seven of us in the Federal Council activated emergency law and ordered a near-total shutdown of the economy. It was the most difficult moment of my career. We knew it would cause hardship for businesses. But thanks to the Covid loans, we managed to avoid the worst. Once the aid had been announced, companies could access the funds immediately. This was not the case in other countries. Switzerland sometimes takes longer, but it remains effective.

Swissinfo: Do you plan to set an overriding theme for your presidential year?

G.P.: I haven’t chosen a theme or motto. I’ve seen too many colleagues do this only to have to change it because of a crisis or unforeseen circumstances. What I want above all is to reconcile economics and politics. To explain to citizens that, even though the world has changed we can trust in ourselves: Switzerland is in a strong position. And above all, to go out and meet people, listen to their concerns and explain what we are doing.

Swissinfo: After the end-of-year break, you will preside over the Federal Council meetings. How are you preparing for this task?

G.P.: The advantage is that I already have a year’s experience as president, gained in a particularly difficult context because of Covid-19. Back then our meetings would often stretch for hours. I had to call colleagues, sometimes as late as midnight, to prepare for the meetings. We were under huge pressure.

Today, the system is in better shape: the statistics we will soon publish show that we have responded to many more parliamentary motions, with fewer hours of work. We have become more efficient and I hope this will continue – even though there are sure to be many challenges ahead.

Guy Parmelin at a glance Guy Parmelin has been a member of the Federal Council since 2015. He first led the defence ministry, before taking over as head of the economics ministry, known in full as the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, in 2019. He already served as the Swiss president in 2021, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Born in 1959 in Bursins, in the canton of Vaud, Parmelin comes from a family of farmers and winegrowers. After completing a farming apprenticeship, he earned a federal master’s degree in viticulture and took over the family business. He joined parliament in 2003 representing the right-wing Swiss People’s Party. Internationally, he became known for hosting the Biden-Putin summit in Geneva in 2021. The economics minister is known for his direct style, blending humour with approachability. He is also the earliest riser of among government ministers, starting his day at 5:30am. He lives a quiet life with his family, including his wife, nieces, nephews and father who is in his nineties.

Edited by Balz Rigendinger. Adapted from French by Julia Bassam/ac

Popular Stories Most Discussed