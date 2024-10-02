Drinking water back on tap in Geneva as restrictions are lifted
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Drinking water back on tap in Geneva as restrictions are lifted
Water is once again drinkable throughout the canton of Geneva, the Services industriels de Genève (SIG) said on Tuesday evening, after three days without tap water in several communes. All restrictions have been lifted.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
L’eau à nouveau potable à Genève, restrictions levées
Original
No special precautions need to be taken, except perhaps for taps that have remained closed for three days. They should be opened cautiously and the water allowed to run until the water is clear and fresh, said the hydro company.
The water distribution system put in place over the last few days will be gradually lifted. The mobile cisterns will be withdrawn from midday on Wednesday. On the health front, the situation has remained calm. No increase in consultations linked to this event has been noted by doctors or hospitals.
The water was declared unfit for consumption, unless boiled, following the rupture of a main on Saturday night. This caused a depression in the water network, which may have been contaminated by airborne bacteria.
Thirteen communes were affected, three of them entirely: Anières, Corsier and Hermance. For the others, only certain neighborhoods were affected. These were Chêne-Bougeries, Chêne-Bourg, Choulex, Collonge-Bellerive, Cologny, Meinier, Puplinge, Thônex, Vandoeuvres and an area of Eaux-Vives in the city of Geneva.
Translated from French by DeepL/gw
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Foreign affairs
European nations snub Swiss-made weapons over Ukraine restrictions
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.