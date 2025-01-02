Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Electric car sales are slowing in Switzerland

Growth in new electric car sales stagnates
Swiss eMobility blamed the tax on the import of electric cars introduced at the start of 2024 as the main reason for the decline. The lack of regulatory pressure was also a factor. Keystone-SDA

Fewer electric cars were sold in Switzerland in 2024 compared to the previous year. The electric mobility association Swiss eMobility says this is only a temporary dip.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The association reported that 19.3% of cars sold in Switzerland last year were 100% electric, compared to 20.9% in 2023. The figures are based on provisional data.

For the first time in years, it was not possible to increase growth, Swiss eMobility said in a statement published on January 1. The development was disappointing but foreseeable, it said.

It blamed the tax on the import of electric cars introduced at the start of 2024 as the main reason for the decline. Regulatory pressure has also been lacking to achieve Swiss CO2 emission targets, it said.

According to the data, the situation recovered slightly during the year. The last two quarters were in line with expectations, according to Swiss E-Mobility. However, Switzerland has lost ground to the leading countries.

Despite this, the best-selling car in Switzerland in 2024 was once again an electric car: the Tesla Model Y. With over 6,500 sales, even more were sold than the previous year.

Meanwhile, the number of public charging stations is making steady progress. With over 20,000 public charging points soon to be installed, Switzerland ranks among the top countries in this area, according to association director Krispin Romang.

There are still big differences between cantons and language regions, however: 24.9% of cars sold in canton Zurich were electric versus only 11.2% in canton Ticino in southern Switzerland.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

