Electric car sales are slowing in Switzerland

Swiss eMobility blamed the tax on the import of electric cars introduced at the start of 2024 as the main reason for the decline. The lack of regulatory pressure was also a factor. Keystone-SDA

Fewer electric cars were sold in Switzerland in 2024 compared to the previous year. The electric mobility association Swiss eMobility says this is only a temporary dip.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Wachstum bei neu verkauften Elektroautos stagniert Original Read more: Wachstum bei neu verkauften Elektroautos stagniert

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The association reported that 19.3% of cars sold in Switzerland last year were 100% electric, compared to 20.9% in 2023. The figures are based on provisional data.

For the first time in years, it was not possible to increase growth, Swiss eMobility said in a statement published on January 1. The development was disappointing but foreseeable, it said.

More

More Electric cars stall in Switzerland This content was published on Too expensive or no charging station at home: electric vehicles are struggling to gain momentum in Switzerland. Read more: Electric cars stall in Switzerland

It blamed the tax on the import of electric cars introduced at the start of 2024 as the main reason for the decline. Regulatory pressure has also been lacking to achieve Swiss CO2 emission targets, it said.

According to the data, the situation recovered slightly during the year. The last two quarters were in line with expectations, according to Swiss E-Mobility. However, Switzerland has lost ground to the leading countries.

Despite this, the best-selling car in Switzerland in 2024 was once again an electric car: the Tesla Model Y. With over 6,500 sales, even more were sold than the previous year.

More

More Lack of charging stations holds back Swiss EV revolution This content was published on Interest in electric cars appears to have fallen slightly in Switzerland, driven by factors like the lack of charging stations, a study shows. Read more: Lack of charging stations holds back Swiss EV revolution

Meanwhile, the number of public charging stations is making steady progress. With over 20,000 public charging points soon to be installed, Switzerland ranks among the top countries in this area, according to association director Krispin Romang.

There are still big differences between cantons and language regions, however: 24.9% of cars sold in canton Zurich were electric versus only 11.2% in canton Ticino in southern Switzerland.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.