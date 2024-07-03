Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Electricity prices to fall in Switzerland next year

The majority of power suppliers surveyed indicated they were planning to reduce tariffs.

This content was published on
2 minutes

Electricity prices are set to fall in Switzerland next year, according to a survey of its members conducted by the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies (AES). Of the 83 participating suppliers, 75 are “definitely” or “probably” planning a drop.

According to tariff data from 52 companies, representing around 35% of Swiss supply, these suppliers’ prices will fall by a median of around 8% for H4 homes with five rooms (consumption of 4,500 kWh per year) in 2025, the AES said in a press release on Wednesday.

Median tariffs for H2 households with four rooms (2,500 kWh per year) should fall by 10%. Prices should also fall for business customers.

+ Switzerland needs energy, but what kind?

A further 31 companies responded to the AES qualitative questions. The majority of these companies are also forecasting lower rates for next year. Of these, 23 are forecasting a fall, six an increase, and two expect their rates to remain stable.

Translated from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

