Electricity prices to fall in Switzerland next year Keystone-SDA

The majority of power suppliers surveyed indicated they were planning to reduce tariffs.

Electricity prices are set to fall in Switzerland next year, according to a survey of its members conducted by the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies (AES). Of the 83 participating suppliers, 75 are “definitely” or “probably” planning a drop.

According to tariff data from 52 companies, representing around 35% of Swiss supply, these suppliers’ prices will fall by a median of around 8% for H4 homes with five rooms (consumption of 4,500 kWh per year) in 2025, the AES said in a press release on Wednesday.

Median tariffs for H2 households with four rooms (2,500 kWh per year) should fall by 10%. Prices should also fall for business customers.

A further 31 companies responded to the AES qualitative questions. The majority of these companies are also forecasting lower rates for next year. Of these, 23 are forecasting a fall, six an increase, and two expect their rates to remain stable.

