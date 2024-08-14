Health insurance cold callers banned in Switzerland

Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Health insurance companies are no longer allowed to make unwanted calls to potential customers.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesrat verbietet unerwünschte Krankenkassen-Anrufe Original Read more: Bundesrat verbietet unerwünschte Krankenkassen-Anrufe

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The government passed an ordinance to this effect on Wednesday. The new regulation already applies to the next health insurance change period, which comes into force on September 1.

This means that contacting a person who has never been insured with the insurer or has not been insured for more than three years is now prohibited. The regulation applies to all insurance companies.

+ Two-thirds of Swiss in favour of single health insurance fund

With the Ordinance on the Regulation of Insurance Intermediary Activities adopted on Wednesday, the government declares an existing industry solution to be generally binding. Previously, the industry agreement was only binding for insurers that had signed up to it.

In addition, intermediaries are now obliged to draw up a protocol during a consultation and have it signed by the customer. Also, the compensation paid to intermediaries is limited to CHF70 ($81) per insured person.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.