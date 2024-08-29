Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss pensions and child allowances to increase from 2025

The government has increased pensions and child allowances from 2025. Keystone-SDA
From 2025, old age and disability pensions will increase by 2.9% in Switzerland. The government is raising the minimum pension by CHF35 ($41.50) to CHF1,260.

The child allowance will rise from CHF200 to CHF215 and the education allowance from CHF250 to CHF268 per month.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the government has adjusted the old age and disability pensions in accordance with the mixed index prescribed in the old age pension law. Every two years, there must be a review into whether pensions need to be adjusted in line with inflation and salary trends.

+ Raising two children in Switzerland costs at least half a million francs

The increase in family allowances is the first adjustment since the Family Allowances Act came into force in 2009 and amounts to 7.1%. Family allowances are intended to partially compensate parents for the costs of supporting their children. The government sets a minimum amount per child and month for the family allowances paid out in the cantons.

