Swiss government wants mandate to handle drug shortages

Federal government to be given more powers in the event of drug shortages

The Swiss government wants the power take action in the event of critical medicine shortages in future, rather than cantons and the private sector.

Keystone-SDA

The government wants to launch a direct counter-proposal to a popular initiative proposal that calls for secure supplies of basic medicines.

The initiative “Yes to medical supply security (supply initiative)” wants the government to promote research, development and production of important therapeutic products in Switzerland and ensure access to them.

Hundreds of medicines are currently lacking in Switzerland. There is therefore an urgent need for action.

A good supply of medicines and other medical goods in Switzerland is essential for the population and for a functioning healthcare system, the Federal Council said on Wednesday.

However, the initiative is not effective or targeted enough to improve the supply situation.

Instead, a direct counter-proposal to the initiative is to be drawn up by the summer. This would give the federal government the constitutional authority to ensure the basic supply of painkillers, vaccines and antibiotics.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

