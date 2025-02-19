Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Swiss government wants mandate to handle drug shortages

Federal government to be given more powers in the event of drug shortages
Federal government to be given more powers in the event of drug shortages Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss government wants mandate to handle drug shortages
Listening: Swiss government wants mandate to handle drug shortages

The Swiss government wants the power take action in the event of critical medicine shortages in future, rather than cantons and the private sector.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The government wants to launch a direct counter-proposal to a popular initiative proposal that calls for secure supplies of basic medicines.

+ Five ways to end medicine shortages in Switzerland

The initiative “Yes to medical supply security (supply initiative)” wants the government to promote research, development and production of important therapeutic products in Switzerland and ensure access to them.

Hundreds of medicines are currently lacking in Switzerland. There is therefore an urgent need for action.

A good supply of medicines and other medical goods in Switzerland is essential for the population and for a functioning healthcare system, the Federal Council said on Wednesday.

However, the initiative is not effective or targeted enough to improve the supply situation.

Instead, a direct counter-proposal to the initiative is to be drawn up by the summer. This would give the federal government the constitutional authority to ensure the basic supply of painkillers, vaccines and antibiotics.

More

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
65 Likes
125 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Bern Commercial Criminal Court rejects Postbus case

More

Swiss court rejects Postbus fraud case

This content was published on The Bern Commercial Criminal Court has thrown out a fraud case against Postbus due to a "serious deficiency" in police procedures.

Read more: Swiss court rejects Postbus fraud case

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR