Theologian at University of Lugano awaits court ruling for alleged homophobia

The 68-year-old professor at the University of Italian-speaking Switzerland (USI) has been charged for allegedly authorising the publication of a homophobic article in a theological monthly publication of which he is the editor. KEYSTONE

The police court in Bellinzona will announce its first-instance ruling in the proceedings against a German theologian teaching in Lugano on Monday afternoon. The professor at the Faculty of Theology is accused of discrimination and incitement of homophobia.

The 68-year-old professor at the University of Italian-speaking Switzerland (USI) has been charged with allegedly authorising the publication of a homophobic article in a theological monthly publication of which he is the editor.

The man, who had pleaded not guilty, appeared in person before the Bellinzona police court on Monday last week after objecting to a penalty which had sentenced him to a fine of CHF9,450 ($10,373) and one for CHF1,850 in December 2022.

Charge by Pink Cross

The professor had been convicted of discrimination and incitement to hatred because he had authorised the publication of an article by a Polish theologian in the German Catholic monthly magazine Theologisches. The text compared homosexuals within the church to “a cancer, unscrupulous parasites and a gay mafia”.

The German publisher and theologian was reported to the police by Pink Cross, the umbrella organisation for gay and bisexual men in Switzerland. The defendant’s lawyer demanded an acquittal for his client, as the article in question did not contain any attacks on all homosexuals, but only on those who had “tainted” themselves with paedophile crimes within the church.

The verdict was abruptly postponed from April 15 to 22 April. The spokesperson for the media informed the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA that the panel of judges required more time to reach a verdict.

More Court drops case against bishop who denounced gays This content was published on Pink Cross, the umbrella association for Swiss gay groups, announced on Friday that the cantonal court’s appeals body decided there was insufficient evidence to take up criminal proceedings against the 74-year-old bishop. The gay rights group will also have to pay costs and compensation amounting to CHF1,500 ($1,514). “The situation is unsatisfactory and demonstrates the… Read more: Court drops case against bishop who denounced gays

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

