Many Swiss unenthusiastic about Eurovision song contest hosting duties

The 2025 European Song Contest will take place in Switzerland after the singer Nemo, originally from Biel, won this year's edition. Keystone / Walter Bieri

Less than half of the Swiss population are looking forward to the Eurovision Song Contest being held in Switzerland, says a new survey. Supporters of left-wing parties are more excited than supporters of centre-right parties.

Keystone-SDA

This was revealed by a Sotomo survey published in the tabloid Blick on Saturday. A total of 24,720 people were surveyed. They answered the question of whether they would welcome Switzerland, and therefore the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC, SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company), hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025.

Of those surveyed, 49% answered “no” or “rather no”, and 46% “yes” or “rather yes”; 5% gave no answer. Support for Eurovision is highest among Green Party supporters, with 72% in favour. A majority of those who identified with the Social Democrats, Green Liberals and Centre Party were also in favour of Switzerland hosting.

The situation is different for those who lean towards the right-wing Swiss People’s Party and the centre-right Radical-Liberals: sceptics of Eurovision clearly outweighed supporters, with 74% of People’s Party not supporting the contest happening in Switzerland. The majority of those who did not state a party preference in the survey are also not looking forward to the contest in Switzerland.

Several Swiss cities are vying to host Eurovision. They are Basel, Bern (together with Biel), Zurich and Geneva.

The 2025 European Song Contest will take place in Switzerland after the singer Nemo, originally from Biel, won this year’s edition. According to the schedule, the European Broadcasting Union and the SBC will review the city candidacies in July and August. The decision on the hosting venue will be announced at the end of August.

Translated from German by DeepL/gw

