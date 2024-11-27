New Swiss train schedule offers more night trains

As part of a pilot project, night services will now run on eight weekends on the Bern-Olten-Zurich-Zurich Airport route and on several weekends and public holidays between Biel/Bienne and Geneva Airport and between Fribourg and Sion and Geneva Airport, respectively. Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB/CFF) timetable change on December 15 will bring improvements for commuters. It will also have new night-time connections on long-distance and regional services.

For commuters, this means shorter journeys and the main stations will be relieved, SBB/CFF announced on Wednesday.

As part of a pilot project, night services will now run on eight weekends on the Bern-Olten-Zurich-Zurich Airport route and on several weekends and public holidays between Biel/Bienne and Geneva Airport and between Fribourg and Sion and Geneva Airport, respectively.

There will also be improvements to the regional night-time networks at weekends. Various additional trains will run in eastern Switzerland. Between St Gallen and Sargans, for example, there is a half-hourly service on the long-distance network.

There is now a direct Saturday connection from Geneva Airport via Bern to Locarno. There is an additional train in each direction between Zurich and Munich.

