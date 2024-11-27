New Swiss train schedule offers more night trains

For commuters, this means shorter journeys and the main stations will be relieved, SBB/CFF announced on Wednesday.
As part of a pilot project, night services will now run on eight weekends on the Bern-Olten-Zurich-Zurich Airport route and on several weekends and public holidays between Biel/Bienne and Geneva Airport and between Fribourg and Sion and Geneva Airport, respectively.
There will also be improvements to the regional night-time networks at weekends. Various additional trains will run in eastern Switzerland. Between St Gallen and Sargans, for example, there is a half-hourly service on the long-distance network.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
