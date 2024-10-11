Northern Lights spotted over Switzerland

Aurora borealis spotted in the Swiss sky Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Français fr Aurores boréales aperçues dans le ciel suisse Original Read more: Aurores boréales aperçues dans le ciel suisse

Español es Auroras boreales sobre Suiza Read more: Auroras boreales sobre Suiza

The Northern Lights, aka aurora borealis, were visible in parts of Switzerland on Thursday evening. But variable cloud cover meant that the spectacular natural lightshow could not be seen everywhere.

+ Get the most important Swiss news directly in your inbox

The Northern Lights were recorded by various webcams in Switzerland last night, including the one at Weisshorn Arosa in canton Graubünden.

+ Northern Lights dazzle over Swiss Alps

They appear during geomagnetic storms when disruptions in the Earth’s magnetic field occur, giving rise to hours of brilliant auroras generally at higher latitudes. They are rare in Alpine regions, reports Meteonews.

Typically, this dazzling spectacle is most prominently observed at a higher latitude, closer to the magnetic north and south poles, where these phenomena are known as the aurora australis. As geomagnetic activity increases, the region of the aurora expands to lower latitudes, in the direction of the equator. When geomagnetic activity is very high, the aurora may be seen at much lower latitudes around Earth that would otherwise rarely experience these polar lights.

The light phenomenon occurs when electrically charged particles from the solar wind encounter oxygen and nitrogen atoms in the upper layers of the Earth’s atmosphere and ionize them. This is how the different colours are formed. In the green zone, the aurora borealis comes from an altitude of around 100 to 200 kilometres and in the red zone from an altitude of over 200 kilometres.

Translated from French with DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.