Police bust drug trafficking ring in southern Switzerland

The police said 500 kilogrammes of cannabis and 2 kg of cocaine had been sold over a three-year period.
“These volumes, unprecedented in Valais for cannabis products, generated street sales of more than CHF4 million for hashish and more than CHF175,000 for cocaine,” the Office of the Attorney General of canton Valais said in a press release.
Swiss and French police have arrested 15 suspected drug dealers operating in the mountain resort of Verbier in southern Switzerland.
According to the investigation, which began in spring 2023, the drug ring obtained most of its supplies from French-speaking Switzerland. It was organised in a pyramid-like structure and employed minors as “carriers, dealers or lookouts”.
The police investigation highlighted a rising number of violent acts linked to the drug dealing, particularly for debt collection.
