Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Record number of abortions in Switzerland in 2023

Record number of abortions in Switzerland in 2023
Record number of abortions in Switzerland in 2023 Keystone-SDA

The number of abortions in Switzerland reached a record high in 2023. Last year, 12,045 abortions were reported in Switzerland, compared with 11,374 the previous year.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-ATS

In 2023, this corresponds to a rate of 7.3 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44, compared with 7 in 2022, according to data published Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). Among young people aged 15 to 19, the rate remains stable at a low level (3.4 terminations per 1,000 women).

+ How abortion rights in Switzerland compare internationally

The proportion of women over 30 at the time of termination was 53% last year. This compares with 48% ten years ago, according to the FSO.

Most interventions (95%) take place during the first twelve weeks of pregnancy, and 77% during the first eight weeks. In 81% of cases, the termination was carried out by medication, and in 19% by surgery.

Translated from French by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
40 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
26 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR