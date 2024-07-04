Record number of abortions in Switzerland in 2023

The number of abortions in Switzerland reached a record high in 2023. Last year, 12,045 abortions were reported in Switzerland, compared with 11,374 the previous year.

In 2023, this corresponds to a rate of 7.3 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44, compared with 7 in 2022, according to data published Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). Among young people aged 15 to 19, the rate remains stable at a low level (3.4 terminations per 1,000 women).

The proportion of women over 30 at the time of termination was 53% last year. This compares with 48% ten years ago, according to the FSO.

Most interventions (95%) take place during the first twelve weeks of pregnancy, and 77% during the first eight weeks. In 81% of cases, the termination was carried out by medication, and in 19% by surgery.

