Rise in use of antibiotics in Switzerland

In human medicine, overall antibiotic consumption rose to 10.8 defined daily doses per 1,000 inhabitants per day in 2023, compared with 8.6 in 2021. Consumption has thus returned to a similar level to 2019 (10.6), according to the Swiss Antibiotic Resistance Report 2024.
Since 2014, the use of particularly critical antibiotics has fallen by 26% in 2023. At the same time, the share of less critical products has risen to 66% of total consumption.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
