Suicide capsule to be used in Switzerland this year, says euthanasia organisation

Suicide capsule to be used in Switzerland this year Keystone-SDA

The organisation “The Last Resort” has confirmed that the suicide capsule Sarco is to be used in Switzerland. This should happen this year, it said on Wednesday.

Disclosing information about a person’s euthanasia is disrespectful, said Fiona Stewart, founding member of the organisation, to the media. However, she assumed that the capsule would be used this year.

The organisation’s lawyers have been in touch with several cantons. Stewart would not say which ones. However, “The Last Resort” organisation says it has no legal concerns, having clarified everything with its lawyers.

A media report recently stated that a person would use the suicide capsule to end their life this week in canton Valais. However, the Valais cantonal doctor issued a precautionary ban on its use. The public prosecutor’s office in Schaffhausen has also expressed concerns. Stewart told the media that she did not want to comment on individual cantons.

Capsule not yet used

The aim of the organisation is to enable a “more peaceful death”, said Stewart. Co-President Florian Willet added that in Switzerland, neither doctors nor medicine are required for this purpose.

The inventor of Sarco, Philipp Nitschke, had already claimed several times in the past that the capsule was approved in Switzerland. However, it has never been used. According to Stewart, “The Last Resort” was only founded a few months ago.

Established assisted suicide organisations like Exit or Dignitas work closely with doctors. Sarco is designed to allow individuals who wish to end their lives to do so at the push of a button.

