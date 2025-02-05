Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Life & Aging

Swiss Gen Z turns to Asian online shops, study finds

Asian online marketplaces are becoming increasingly popular in Switzerland. A recent survey reveals that three out of four Swiss Generation Z consumers have already made a purchase from these platforms.

According to credit card firm Visa, 62% of respondents have shopped on Chinese platforms like Temu or AliExpress. Social media is playing a growing role in influencing purchases, with 41% of Swiss consumers discovering products online.

+ China-US rivalry over artificial intelligence: what role for Switzerland? 

Digital payment options are becoming more popular for transferring money between friends and family. According to the survey, over half of the respondents (53%) regularly use mobile app payments.

+Timeline: 75 years of Swiss-Chinese relations between business and human rights

Many countries have their own apps for transferring money. Twint is widely used in Switzerland. Visa is collaborating with its banking partners on international solutions. “Imagine being able to send money to your family in Australia via an app as easily as you would to a friend nearby,” the company said, without providing further details.

Digital payments are on the rise, according to the Visa Payment Monitor, which found that 57% of respondents now prefer using their smartphone instead of a wallet. Additionally, three out of four Swiss people have stored their card details digitally.

+ Why Switzerland seeks deeper ties with China

The survey, commissioned by Visa, was conducted by the market research institute Forsa in October 2024. It gathered responses from 1,008 people aged 18 and over, including 557 individuals aged 18 to 35.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

