Swiss anti-corruption campaigner dies in car accident

Gretta Fenner, the director of the Basel Institute on Governance. The Basel Institute on Governance

Gretta Fenner, the director of the Basel Institute on Governance, has died. The campaigner against international corruption died in a car accident in Nairobi, Kenya last Sunday.

Family members confirmed the death on social media. Fenner was an extraordinary force for change in the fight against corruption – both personally and through the institute which she had supported with great passion, they said.

Born in 1975, Fenner was Executive Director of the Basel Institute on Governance and Director of the International Centre for Asset Recovery. She headed the organisation from 2005 to 2008 and from 2011 to April 2024.

