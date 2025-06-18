Switzerland presents special toilet for cows to cut emissions

A toilet specially designed for cows, aimed at reducing ammonia emissions per animal by 15%, was presented to the public at a farm in Hellbühl, canton Lucerne, on Wednesday.

Deutsch de Erste Kuhtoilette der Schweiz steht in Hellbühl LU im Einsatz Original Read more: Erste Kuhtoilette der Schweiz steht in Hellbühl LU im Einsatz

This innovation is part of the regional “Ammonia and odour in Central Switzerland” project, supported by the Lucerne Farmers’ Association, the Central Swiss agricultural and environmental offices and other institutions.

The novel cow toilet prevents the mixing of urine and faeces, which leads to a reduction in ammonia emissions.

Cows are lured into the free-standing cow toilet with one kilogramme of feed. There, after eating, the animal is stimulated between the udder and vulva so that it urinates. The urine is collected in a bowl and pumped out. It is then stored separately and used as a natural nitrogen fertiliser.

Various measures

The farm owners have implemented other measures to reduce ammonia emissions. These include, for example, a walkway and feeding alley with a side slope and urine collection channel, which helps separate faeces and urine.

Together, these measures should make it possible to reduce ammonia emissions per cow by 44%.

A “model pigsty” was also presented in Ufhusen, canton Lucerne, in March 2024, as part of the regional ammonia project. In spring 2023, a “model cattle barn” was also inaugurated in Merlischachen, canton Schwyz.

