Swiss beat Italians 2-0 to reach Euro football quarter-finals

"The story isn't over yet," said coach Murat Yakim after Switzerland's victory over Italy on Saturday night. The Associated Press

Of course, Italy were disappointing at times. But at the end of the day, there is one indisputable fact: on Saturday in Berlin, Switzerland put in one of the most accomplished performances in their history.

Swiss coach Murat Yakin’s side defeated defending champions Italy 2-0 in the last-16 of the European Football Championship, fully justifying their status as the tournament’s “secret” favourites. “The story isn’t over yet,” says the coach, who believes that the best is yet to come.

Led by two world-class players, namely Manuel Akanji and team captain Granit Xhaka, Switzerland have shown an unfailing team spirit and solidarity since the start of the tournament.

“Everyone has accepted their role,” says Yakin. There are the key players like Yann Sommer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schär and Remo Freuler behind the two mainstays, a luxury joker like Xherdan Shaqiri and others who, like the rabbit out of the magician’s hat, can help the team win. These include Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer against Hungary, Fabian Rieder against Germany and Ruben Vargas against Italy.

A goal like a symbol

With seven goals since the start of the tournament from seven different strikers, Switzerland’s collective strength is remarkable. On Saturday, the magnificent opening goal came at the end of a sequence of 31 passes. It was a symbolic goal. Switzerland may never have an individual who can make all the difference, a Kylian Mbappé, a Jude Bellingham or a Jamal Musiala, but they can, under the guidance of the extraordinary Xhaka, create dream moves for a polished style of football that can also pay off.

After an autumn that was as bleak as an endless winter, Yakin and Xhaka made peace with each other, with a result that was undoubtedly beyond all their expectations. The coach has understood the need to play with a three-man defence, an option he so strongly rejected in 2022. As for the captain, he has realised that Yakin could be the right man for the job, despite all their differences. He also knows that Yakin, much more than his predecessor, could be capable of uniting an entire country behind its national team once again.

A rich man’s problem

The next match is scheduled for next Saturday in Düsseldorf for the quarter-finals.

Eliminated three years ago by Spain at this stage of the competition in a match they lost on penalties without the suspended Xhaka, Switzerland now face a problem of the rich. With Silvan Wdimer back from suspension, Yakin is faced with an agonising choice. If he really wants to line up the man from Aargau on the right flank, who should come out of the starting 11? Vargas, the man of the match against Italy with his goal and his assist, Rieder, so precious in the recovery and so inspired with his left foot or Dan Ndoye, the man who can play everywhere?

