Swiss break egg consumption record

New record for egg consumption in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The number of eggs consumed in Switzerland last year smashed the previous annual record, according to the Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG).

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Nouveau record de consommation d’œufs en Suisse Original Read more: Nouveau record de consommation d’œufs en Suisse

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A total of 1.78 billion eggs were sold in Switzerland in 2024, 5.7% more than a year earlier. This is more than during the coronavirus pandemic, which saw record consumption, the FOAG said on Tuesday.

This increase can be partly explained by demographic growth. The population rose by 0.9% between 2023 and 2024. But the rise is mainly due to an increase in per-capita consumption. On average, each Swiss person ate 197.7 eggs last year (population 9 million).

Swiss production can’t keep pace

FOAG said domestic production rose by 2.8% last year to 1.12 billion eggs. Over the last ten years, the proportion of free-range and organic eggs has risen, while the proportion of eggs from free-range farms has fallen.

But Swiss hens are not enough to cover the increase in demand. Domestic production covers only 62.5% of consumption, with the remainder imported. Foreign eggs come mainly from the Netherlands, Italy, Germany and France.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.



Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal link