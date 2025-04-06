Listening: Swiss claim record for world’s largest raclette
A total of 4,893 people took part in the world's biggest raclette event in Martigny in western Switzerland on Saturday. The traditional Swiss dish is made of melted cheese served with boiled potatoes and pickles.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Martigny: le record du monde de la plus grande raclette est suisse
Original
“It’s a phenomenal success, an unbelievable record, and what a tremendous response from the public and the scrapers,” declared Eddy Baillifard, who came up with the idea of the world record attempt, on Saturday.
In March 2024, the first edition of the biggest “raclonette” attracted 2,236 participants to Saint-Etienne, France. On March 22 of this year, their second edition broke the record with 2,522 guests.
The aim of the Swiss event was to welcome over 4,000 raclette lovers. Finally, the target was exceeded by over 20%. By mid-February, all the tickets had been sold in just one hour and 20 minutes.
More
More
Swiss Cheese Awards winners announced
This content was published on
The three best Swiss cheeses were chosen on Friday in Lugano from over 1100 products submitted to an international jury.
“We couldn’t leave the world record for the biggest raclette to the French. But above all, we wanted to showcase raclette as a cultural heritage and promote the authenticity and excellence of Valais AOP cheese, an emblem of Swiss gastronomy,” said Samuel Bonvin, the director of myexpo, the organiser of the event.
In all, 2,037 kilograms of cheese were consumed, 1,200 kg of potatoes and 1,212 jars of gherkins and onions.
A total of 361 cheese scrapers served the thousands in attendance, including FC Sion President Christian Constantin and former World Cup skier William Besse.
More
More
Forget fish and chips, this is raclette, London-style
For budgetary reasons (CHF15,000 francs to be advanced) and time, the organisers did not invite representatives from Guinness World Records to validate the results.
“We know we’re the best and that’s good enough for us,” said Baillifard, adding that they plan to repeat the experience.
“I’m convinced that we could double the number of participants without any problem, but for this first edition, we wanted to be reasonable and we did well. The record of 4,893 participants was validated by a notary.”
Adapted from French by DeepL/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
Trump tariffs: ‘I’m a bit perplexed’, says former US ambassador to Switzerland
This content was published on
The former US ambassador to Switzerland, Edward McMullen, says he is optimistic for the Alpine country with regard to the 31% tariff on imports imposed by US President Donald Trump.
This content was published on
The Trump administration has imposed a 31% tariff on imports from Switzerland. Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter has warned against "giving in to alarmism" in an interview published on Saturday,
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.