Swiss diocese introduces code of conduct to tackle church abuse

The Diocese of Sion takes two measures to combat abuse
Keystone-SDA
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Diocese of Sion, in southwestern Switzerland, has introduced a code of conduct to tackle all forms of church-related abuse. A prevention commission has also been established.
This content was published on
February 26, 2025 - 17:02
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Following the interim results of a
study by the University of Zurich in September 2023 on abuse within the Swiss Catholic Church, the Diocese of Sion has introduced a new code of conduct. This preventive measure aims to protect people in church settings from all forms of abuse, including spiritual, sexual and power abuse, the Diocese stated on Wednesday.
More
More
Is the Catholic Church really going to investigate cases of sexual abuse?
This content was published on
Sep 21, 2023
Read selected articles and join the discussion on “dialogue”.
Read more: Is the Catholic Church really going to investigate cases of sexual abuse?
A diocesan prevention commission has been established to enforce the new code. Made up of eight members from the diocese’s two linguistic regions, the commission’s role is to support victims of church abuse. It includes jurists, psychologists and doctors, but no diocesan officials.
Translated from French with DeepL/sp
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Articles in this story
More
2027 Alpine World Ski Championships to proceed in Crans-Montana
This content was published on
Feb 26, 2025
The Swiss government has dismissed the opponents’ bid to halt construction at the Barzettes finish stadium.
Read more: 2027 Alpine World Ski Championships to proceed in Crans-Montana
More
Bulle Ogier and Barbet Schroeder to receive Swiss film industry’s Honorary Award
This content was published on
Feb 26, 2025
The French actress and her Swiss director husband are regarded as key figures in the Nouvelle Vague film movement.
Read more: Bulle Ogier and Barbet Schroeder to receive Swiss film industry’s Honorary Award
More
Women are the victims of most domestic shootings in Switzerland
This content was published on
Feb 26, 2025
Between 2015 and 2022, only one of the 41 perpetrators of domestic gun homicides was female. The vast majority of these cases were femicides.
Read more: Women are the victims of most domestic shootings in Switzerland
More
Swiss army to invest in military equipment and decommission Patrouille Suisse jets
This content was published on
Feb 26, 2025
The Swiss army is set to spend CHF1.5 billion on new armaments. The 2025 Armed Forces Dispatch also plans to decommission the current Patrouille Suisse.
Read more: Swiss army to invest in military equipment and decommission Patrouille Suisse jets
More
Geneva report urges ICJ action against Nicaragua for ‘repression’
This content was published on
Feb 26, 2025
International investigators in Geneva have accused Nicaragua's regime of possible crimes against humanity, urging the country be brought before the ICJ.
Read more: Geneva report urges ICJ action against Nicaragua for ‘repression’
More
Swiss defence ministry files criminal complaint over resignation leaks
This content was published on
Feb 26, 2025
The Swiss defence ministry has filed a criminal complaint after leaks about the resignations of the army and intelligence chiefs.
Read more: Swiss defence ministry files criminal complaint over resignation leaks
More
WHO’s global lab network faces collapse without new funding
This content was published on
Feb 26, 2025
As measles cases surge in Texas, Geneva-based WHO warns its largest global laboratory network is on the brink of collapse unless new funding is secured.
Read more: WHO’s global lab network faces collapse without new funding
More
Charges dropped in Geneva parcel bomb investigation
This content was published on
Feb 26, 2025
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) is looking to drop the case against two brothers linked to the Geneva parcel bomb incidents.
Read more: Charges dropped in Geneva parcel bomb investigation
More
German and Swiss men arrested in Zurich cocaine raid
This content was published on
Feb 26, 2025
Swiss police seized four kilos of cocaine and over CHF100,000 in cash from two suspected drug dealers in Schlieren, near Zurich.
Read more: German and Swiss men arrested in Zurich cocaine raid
More
Sandoz Foundation to sell CHF2.6 billion in Novartis shares
This content was published on
Feb 26, 2025
The Sandoz Family Foundation, the second-largest shareholder in Novartis, will sell a substantial portion of its shares in the pharmaceutical giant.
Read more: Sandoz Foundation to sell CHF2.6 billion in Novartis shares
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.