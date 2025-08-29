What does it mean to you as a Swiss Abroad to take part in the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival?
Six Swiss expats from North America are heading to Mollis in canton Glarus, for the 2025 Federal Wrestling and Alpine Games Festival (Schwingfest). We asked three of them what participating in the festival means to them.
Read the article here:
More
Swiss wrestlers from abroad: proud of their tradition, champions in their own right
We spoke to a Swiss wrestler living abroad during his training session in Switzerland:
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.